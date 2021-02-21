Nigerians in Canada bemoan surchage on passport, services by High Commission

Nigerians living in Canada have kicked against the introduction of new charges for passport renewal, replacement and other services by Nigeria High Commission in Canada.

In a statement, yesterday, King Wale Adesanya, chairman, Nigerian and Canadian Business Network (NCBN), described the new charges as outrageous, urging Adeyinka Asekun, the High Commissioner, to delay its implementation.

He said the decision was not only arbitrary and inauspicious, but also capable of bringing untold hardship to concerned family members, as well as Nigerian students, who have had to grapple with the effects of COVID-19.

“On behalf of Nigerians living in Canada, we request a delay in implementing the new surcharge. We also seek an urgent meeting between the High Commission and various community organisations and stakeholders,” he said.

It was gathered that the High Commission in a reference letter No. NHC/OTT/ADM.422/X dated February 2, 2021 titled, ‘Presidential Directive on the Implementation of Administrative Charges at Nigerian Missions’, announced the introduction of the new charges for effective management and efficient service delivery.

It reads in part, “The High Commission hereby presents hereunder, the list of services as well as the administrative charges, which takes effect from Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Passport: Fresh Issue/Renewal, $50; Expedited issuance (wait and get) $200; Lost Passport (Caution Fee) $400; Letter of Certification of Passport, $70; Emergency Travel Certificate (E.T.C.) (i) with expired Nig. Passport, $50; (ii) without Passport (Lost Passport with police report) $100; Authentication of Documents $30 (per document); Authentication of Corporate/Business documents $150; Letter to Police for Character Certificate (police report) $50; Repatriation/Shipment of Human Remains $50 (per document); Driver’s Licence letter $100; Change of Data (Passports) (i) by marriage $100 (ii) others $150.

“The High Commission, in the light of the above, hereby solicits the unwavering cooperation and understanding of all applicants for better service delivery.”