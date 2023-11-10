Nigerians breathe sigh of relief as Canadian visa centres stay open

The Canadian High Commission in Nigeria said its Abuja and Lagos visa application centres remain open for processing immigration, refugee, and citizenship applications despite suspending operations in its Abuja office following a fire incident on Monday.

Nigerians had expressed fear that the operations suspension would hamper visa application processes. Still, the commission clarified that its visa application centres in Abuja and Lagos remain open and operational.

In a statement posted on its X handle on Thursday, the Canadian High Commission clarified that its Abuja and Lagos visa application centres remain open and operational.

In the statement by its public affairs staff, Demilade Kosemani, the commission said, “As we continue to mourn the passing of our dear colleague from the High Commission of Canada in Abuja, please note the following information below:

“Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada clients: processing of applications continues. Regardless of suspending operations at the High Commission of Canada in Abuja, the Visa Application Centres in Abuja and Lagos remain open.”