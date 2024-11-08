Nigerians bemoan soaring beans prices

Nigerians have expressed concern over the escalating cost of beans, a staple and formerly affordable source of protein for many families.

In separate interviews with NAN on Wednesday in Abuja, residents lamented the rising prices, which have made beans a rare feature on Nigerian menus.

Residents, including Mercy Edidion from Mararaba and Rekiyetu Idris from Nyanya, shared their frustrations, citing the significant impact on consumers and traders.

Edidion noted that beans, once an affordable staple, have become unaffordable for the average person. “Beans, a primary source of protein, are now out of reach for many Nigerians.

“Some residents are exploring alternatives like maize or potatoes, but these are not preferred by many. “Soaring prices affect both consumers and traders, exacerbating economic hardship.

“Beans used to be affordable, but now it’s hard for the average person to buy.

Read also: Prices of beans, eggs, and rice surge 169% in August

“My kids love beans, so I can’t stop buying them, but the prices are frustrating,” Edidion. According to Idris, the rising food prices are affecting Nigerians negatively.

“I bought a mudu of white beans for N3,500 and red beans for between N3,800 to N4,000 against N1,200 last year. “I am hopeful that prices will go down soon,’’ she said.

Obi Rita, a trader at Mararaba Market, shed light on the challenges they face with rising bean costs.

“We buy directly from farmers, but they no longer sell to us at cheaper rates, because a bag of beans costs N115,000, compared to N75,000 last December,’’ she said.

Mathias Alewo, another seller, said that the price rise had brought a drop in customer patronage. “Fewer people are buying from us because beans have become so expensive for an average Nigerian.

“We can’t get them at cheaper rates from farmers, so it’s difficult to sell at cheaper prices than people expect. I think the government should step in and help subsidise prices.

“The increasing cost of beans highlights the broader challenges facing Nigeria’s food sector, including inflation, supply chain disruptions, and climate change”, he said.

Share