Nigerian Youth Congress seeks compensation for families of rape, murdered victims in Oyo

Following the recent killings and rape cases, Oyo state chapter of the Nigerian Youths Congress(NYC) has called for adequate compensation for families of victims immediately to ameliorate their trauma and sufferings.

Chairman of the Congress in the pacesetter state ,AbdulFatai Adeyemi Adegbenro who made the call in Ibadan said Oyo state government should please for posterity sake compensate the families of the recently raped cum murdered victims immediately”

“How will the families of our youths and future leaders… Ayo Olopon, Barakat Bello, Shomuyiwa Azeezat, Oshiagwu Grace and recently 5-year old Mujeeb whose lives were cut short by unknown rapist and murderer in Akinyele Local Government in the space of four weeks feel?, so government should give them succour by compensating them.

Addressing journalists at the weekend, Adeyemi also said government should make death by hanging the punishment for both rapists and murderers saying such law should be passed and gazetted in the above regard.

While saying that the criminals who perpetrated all the atrocities must be arrested and prosecuted without much delay, pointed out that, the present administration in the state should be open, transparent and generous on the disbursement of the security votes across the 33 local government Areas in Oyo State.

“It might be too early to score Governor Seyi Makinde generally, but on security and judicious use of monthly security vote, we plea with our dearly governor to be more sensitive and proactive, judging from the rampant rape cases and gross increase in the record of vices and how our minors are being maltreated in the state.

“With the raping and gruesome killings in Akinyele Local Government area in Oyo State, it becomes imperative and behooves on us as a moral burden and for posterity, to seriously challenge the Government to rise up and further strengthen her security roles.

“At this juncture, an estimation needs to be figured to accentuate what we are wasting as a people. We Implore the government of the day been led by our capacitated youth Governor to continue justifying her monthly security votes in order to ensure adequate security of lives and properties. it’s far clearer that any Government that deserves kudos and accolades must be justified by the teeming youths in the state that I have sworn to represent.

“I wish to humbly and strongly state that teeming youths of Oyo state which the Government cannot do without, deserve adequate security, as a precondition for massive continuous participation in electioneering process by franchise and Constitutional rights, and of course in the scheme of things in all spheres.

He however called on government to bring together community cum area leaders and security agencies in curtailing the security challenges affecting their different localities and the need for their cooperation with each other.