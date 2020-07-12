Nigerian wins $50,000 Nefertiti grand prize for African creativity

The African Union Commission and the AfroChampions Initiative just had the first ever Boma of Africa Festival, and Vincent Kolo from Nigeria has won the Nefertiti grand prize with ‘The Cords of Yesterday’ on the last day of the festival.

It was themed ‘The Africa we want’, the AU’s Agenda 2063 grand slogan.

Sponsored by Afreximbank and Commercial International Bank, the ultimate prize was given for the work that told the story of Africa distinctively, showcasing our past, where we are and what tomorrow holds.

Over the course of the past four years, AfroChampions has succeeded in mobilizing stakeholders in African business, regional institutions and the public sector to promote policies and themes that sit at the core of their work.

In celebration of the inaugural Africa Integration Day, creatives and artists were involved in the challenge to tell the hope of Africa’s tomorrow through their works.

The virtual ceremony to close the festival was attended by H.E Olusegun Obasanjo, Patron of AfroChampions, who presented the USD$50,000 Nefertiti grand prize for African creativity to Vincent Kolo from Nigeria for his distinctive work ‘The Cords of Yesterday’. His work questions what connects and restrains us from progressing.

Other awards included the prize for social justice, sponsored by MTN, to Sinenkosi Msomi for work that draws on themes of social change, justice, inclusion, equity, equality, struggle, and anti-oppression, presented by, H.E Bineta Diop, the African Union Special Envoy on Women, Peace and security. The prize for this category was $15,000.

Also, Dikembe Mutombo, global basketball icon, awarded the USD$10,000 Prize for African Renaissance, sponsored by ADS Group, to Bertha Munthali for work that draws on themes of development, knowledge, innovation, integration, ingenuity and transformation.

Ghanaian Poet based in London, Nii Ayikwei Parkes, awarded the USD$5,000 Prize for Literary Excellence, also sponsored by Afreximbank, to Peter Wambua for literary achievement in prose and poetry that opens up new vistas of African possibility.

“We would like to sincerely congratulate all the winners on their fantastic achievements, and for creating artworks that speak to Africa’s unity and future.” said Edem Adzogenu, Chairman, AfroChampions Executive Committee.

For H.E. Albert Muchanga, AU Trade & Industry Commissioner, “We have been brought together on the inaugural Africa Integration Day by one idea: collaborations. Collaborations across all sectors are what will power the united and prosperous Africa we want. We look forward to an even more successful celebration next year.” He said.

The African Union spearheads Africa’s development and integration in close collaboration with African Union member states, the regional economic communities and African citizens.

While AfroChampions is a convening ground for the African private sector and its leadership to engage with continental governance institutions in collaborations that transform the hope of unity into practical projects that bring prosperity and pride to Africa and Africans.