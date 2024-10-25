Nigerian troops capture Pius Iguh, IPOB founding member

The Defence Headquarters has announced that troops of Operation UDO KA have apprehended Pius Iguh, a key terrorist leader, during a coordinated offensive operation in Orsu, Imo State, and Obubra, Cross River State.

Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, disclosed this while briefing the media in Abuja.

He stated that Iguh, known as a founding figure of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been a significant threat in the Orsu general area.

In addition to Iguh’s arrest, troops engaged with IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN) militants in Arochukwu, Abia State, further demonstrating the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the region.

Buba reported that the operations also led to the capture of IPOB/ESN members in Ehime Mbano, Oguta, and Orsu local government areas (LGAs) in Imo State, as well as Udenu LGA in Enugu State.

In a related operation, troops at Forward Operating Base Amaruku raided a location in Mbano, Abia State, resulting in the arrest of an IPOB commander identified as Emmanuel Onwugu.

According to Buba, a combined operation with other security forces in Arochukwu led to the arrest of notorious cult leader Ifeanyi Rock and ten of his associates.

Read also: Commercial activities disrupted in South-East over IPOB daylight curfew

He noted that the overall operations have yielded significant results, with troops neutralizing 24 terrorists, arresting 12 violent extremists, and rescuing one kidnapped victim.

The military recovered substantial weaponry, including 10 AK-47 rifles, 15 pump-action guns, and 153 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, among other items.

Buba also emphasized the success of the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts, stating that the armed forces have effectively disrupted terrorist capabilities and thwarted their strategic goals.

He assured the public that the military is committed to defeating terrorism both on the battlefield and in hidden locations.

The military further called on citizens to support their efforts by remaining vigilant and denying any space for terrorism to flourish in Nigeria.

Share