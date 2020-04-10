Nigerian startup mDoc joins global lineup for Google’s Startups Accelerator on SDGs

A Nigerian startup, mDoc, has been announced as one of 11 startups selected to participate in the fully digital inaugural Google for Startups Accelerator on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Google in a statement, said the 11 startups were selected based on their vision to address challenges outlined in the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals including poverty, inequality, climate, environmental degradation, prosperity, peace and justice.

mDoc uses a digital platform and in-person hubs to support people living with chronic diseases, and will join the program on 21 April alongside startups from France, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Kenya, Pakistan and the UK. The chosen startups, according to Google, address a wide range of social and environmental challenges, and are working to create a healthier and more sustainable future for all.

In November, last year, Google announced the Google for Startups Accelerator on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The goal of the program is to help founders build technology to solve serious issues facing the world. The winners were selected from almost 1,200 applications received from 73 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and with the assistance of an external jury to carefully evaluate each idea. Each startup will work closely with engineers from over 20 Google teams, as well as other subject matter experts, to address product, engineering, business development and funding challenges.

Yossi Matias, Google’s vice president, Engineering said the first two on-site events will now be digital in order to keep the program safe and accessible in light of COVID-19. Virtual training will cover topics such as creating Objectives and Key Results (OKRs), UX Research & Behavioral Economics, ML Data Pipelines and Data Visualization, and Strategies for Social Impact Fundraising.

“Around the world, there are more startups addressing the world’s most pressing social challenges. Technology can help address some of the world’s biggest challenges, from empowering others to use AI to address social challenges, to setting ambitious and long-term environmental sustainability goals,” said Matias.

About the eleven selected startups

Apic.ai (Germany) is using honeybees as biosensors in the fight to protect biodiversity. (SDG 2, SDG 11, SDG 15)

Cervest.earth (UK) provides personalised insights for producers and policymakers on the impact of climatic and extreme events, predicting in real-time, for any location on the planet. (SDG 13)

Ellipsis.earth (UK) leverages drone imagery to map the missing 99% of plastic pollution on earth, aiming to provide a global database of plastic waste to influence lasting change. (SDG 14, SDG 15)

Everimpact (France) combines satellite imagery and ground sensing to monitor air quality and carbon emissions in cities. (SDG 11, SDG 13)

Flare (Kenya) offers software infrastructure and operational support for medical emergency response services in Sub-Saharan Africa. (SDG 3, SDG 9, SDG 10)

mDoc (Nigeria) uses a digital platform and in-person hubs to support people living with chronic diseases. (SDG 3)

OKO (Israel) is a new generation crop insurance designed for emerging markets, using new technologies in satellite imagery and weather forecasting to simplify and automate claim management. (SDG 1)

Ororatech (Germany) is the first commercial supplier of infrared satellite data for early detection and real-time monitoring of wildfires across the globe. (SDG 13, SDG 15)

Skilllab (Netherlands) provides artificial intelligence driven skill assessment to better integrate refugees into labour markets. (SDG 4, SDG 8, SDG 10)

Solar Freeze (Kenya) is pioneering mobile cold storage units powered by renewable energy for smallholder farmers, to help them reduce post-harvest loss in the developing world. (SDG 1, SDG 2, SDG 7)

Wondertree (Pakistan) accelerates cognitive and motor development in children with special needs through movement based therapeutic and educational AR games. (SDG 3, SDG 4, SDG 10)