Nigerian senator jailed seven years for money laundering

Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Peter Nwaoboshi, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

Nwaoboshi was sentenced to jail on Friday by the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal.

The court also ordered that his two companies be wound up in line with the provisions of Section 22 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2021.

The spokesperson of Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, made this known in a statement on Friday.

The statement was also posted on the agency’s official Twitter handle.

Nwaoboshi has, in the past few years, been enmeshed in several allegations of fraud and misappropriation of funds.

In 2021, he was accused by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) of using 11 companies as fronts to secure for himself a N3.6 billion contract in the commission.

The contract was not executed and the money was not refunded.

The past NDDC spokesperson, Charles Odili, had said the contract was the biggest single case of looting of the Commission’s resources.