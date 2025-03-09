The Nigerian military has cast doubt on the credibility of the latest Global Terrorism Index (GTI), which ranked Nigeria as the 6th most terrorism-affected country worldwide.

The report, released on March 5, assigned Nigeria a score of 7.658, marking a shift from 8th place in 2023 and 2024 and recording 565 terrorism-related deaths in 2024.

The 2025 GTI ranked Burkina Faso as the most terrorism-affected country with a score of 8.581, followed by Pakistan (8.374), Syria (8.006), Mali (7.907), and Niger (7.776). Nigeria placed 6th, ahead of Somalia (7.614), Israel (7.463), Afghanistan (7.262), Cameroon (6.944), Myanmar (6.929), and others.

However, Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, dismissed the report, asserting that military intelligence and first-hand reports from the Nigerian armed forces provide a more accurate picture than external assessments.

“Something is happening in my house, and I am the head of the house. Someone outside reports what is happening to me;, who would be more correct? The head of the house or the outsider?” he argued, urging the media to rely on verified military reports rather than external data.

Addressing the sit-at-home order in the South-East, Kangye acknowledged that fear still keeps residents indoors on Mondays, despite efforts by Operation Udo Ka to restore normalcy.

“Who gave the order? The Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) criminals. Our commanders in the region are working hard, just like Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East, to ensure the South-East is freed from these threats”, he added.

In an update on military operations, Kangye revealed that Nigerian troops killed 92 terrorists, including a key terrorist commander, Abba Alai (also known as Amirul Khalid of Alafa). Additionally, the military arrested 111 criminals and rescued 75 hostages within a single week.

He noted that the Nigerian military will continue to push back against insurgents and criminal elements across the country while challenging narratives that undermine its counter-terrorism efforts.

