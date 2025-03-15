Wawe Eseoghene Nelson, also known as James Andrew Shmit and Philip Bradley, has pleaded not guilty to an 11-count charge of advance fee fraud, impersonation, and obtaining money under pretenses amounting to $968,000.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting him for allegedly defrauding two U.S. victims by posing as an American petroleum engineer.

His trial commenced on Thursday before Aliyu Halilu, Justice of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, with the EFCC presenting its first prosecution witness, Kathleen Sharp.

Nelson, who was arraigned on February 11, 2025, allegedly swindled Sharp and another victim, Holly Stamm, by convincing them to send him money under the guise of funding an oil project.

According to court documents, Nelson obtained $155,000 from Sharp in 2023, claiming he needed financial support for an engineering project.

In 2022, he allegedly deceived Stamm into transferring $120,000 in Bitcoin, promising that the funds would help secure a petroleum contract.

Testifying before the court, Sharp recounted how Nelson, using a fake identity, lured her via social media.

“He presented himself as an engineer working at BP Oil in the Gulf of Mexico. He claimed he had no access to his funds due to project-related financial constraints and assured me the money would be repaid once the project was completed,” she said.

She disclosed that she wired a total of $183,000 in three instalments—$45,500, $131,000, and $7,000—but never received any refunds.

“After the third payment, he pressured me to send another $10,000, but I refused,” she added, urging the court to ensure justice is served.

Following his not-guilty plea, Halilu adjourned the trial to April 16, 2025, for the cross-examination of the witness.

