Nigerian lawyers can address 180,000 human rights cases annually on pro bono basis- Prof. Oyewo (SAN) 

Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has proposed that if every lawyer in Nigeria took up a human rights case on a pro bono basis each year, it could result in up to 180,000 cases being addressed annually.

He also advocated for making human rights a compulsory part of the school curriculum. In a similar vein, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, emphasised the need for massive human rights education, suggesting it be translated into Indigenous languages for wider reach and understanding.

These views were shared during a conference hosted by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to commemorate the 76th celebration of International Human Rights Day, held at the Nigerian Law School in Lagos. The conference was themed “Human Rights in Crisis: Addressing the Challenges Facing Nigeria”.

The conference had legal experts, advocates and law students, to deliberate on actionable strategies to address human rights issues in the country, while underscoring the urgent need for collaborative efforts, with a focus on education, legal reforms, and community engagement.

Prof. Oyewo underscored that human rights should not be viewed solely as a legal construct but as a fundamental right inherent to every individual. He emphasised, “Human rights belong to everyone. When there are no human rights, there cannot be peace.”

He also pointed out that rights are not granted by governments but must be actively claimed by the people. According to him, since 2021, some progress has been made in the legal framework concerning torture of individuals. The Cybercrime Act (Section 22) has also been enforced, addressing issues related to cybercrime offences.

He questioned that nobody is being held accountable for impunity in Nigeria, noting that the rate of impunity is nearly 90%.

Prof. Oyewo however acknowledged some progress in addressing human rights abuses in Nigeria, mentioning that 600 victims out of the 6000 cases brought to the tribunal, of the End SARS protests were compensated with 1.5 billion naira.

He emphasised the importance of continued efforts to uphold human rights and ensure justice for all citizens and called for increased engagement from lawyers with human rights commissions,

Enforcement of human rights compromised in Nigeria

Bisi Makanjuola, the NBA Lagos Branch Chairman, emphasised the importance of fundamental rights, stating, “The right to life, liberty, and dignity is non-negotiable. The rule of law must be strengthened.”

Building on this, Ahmed Raji, SAN, pointed out that despite numerous human rights laws, Nigeria continues to face significant challenges affecting civil, socio-economic, and political rights.

Hon. Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo (Rtd.) discussed the global nature of human rights crises, noting that many cases involved detention on questionable grounds. He observed, “Unfortunately, human rights look different now compared to what they were meant to be. Constitutional rights are not absolute, and national security concerns often overshadow them.”

He highlighted several human rights violations in Nigeria, including police brutality, arbitrary arrests, and restrictions on freedom of expression.

The history of human rights violations in Nigeria was reflected upon by Senator Shehu Sanni, who stated that despite 25 years of democratic rule, human rights activists are still facing persecution.

According to him, a renewed commitment to human rights education and advocacy was called for by him.

Serious human rights abuses in conflict zones were highlighted by Prof. Ademola Popoola, who cited intentional bombings and civilian casualties in places like Gaza, Syria, Ukraine, and other war zones, as he stressed the need for greater international support and collaboration to address these violations.

Esther Ifeoma Jimoh, Chairperson of the NBA Human Rights Committee, and organiser of the conference, highlighted the growing threats to human rights in Nigeria and stressed the importance of continued advocacy in areas such as governmental accountability, freedom of expression, and access to justice.

She noted, “We must remain vigilant and committed to protecting human rights in our nation.”

Additionally, Jimoh outlined the Committee’s initiatives during its 16 days of activism against gender-based violence which included issuing a press release to reaffirm the commitment to eradicate gender-based violence, visiting police divisions to ensure detainees were treated fairly, conducting a community sensitisation walk, and planned visits to key law enforcement and justice officials.

To curb the issue of human rights abuses in Nigeria, Raji recommended strengthening legal frameworks, enhancing civil spaces, fostering inclusivity, and pursuing judicial reforms to tackle these issues.

Prof. Chioma Kanu Agomo, emphasised the need to rethink and change our approach, stating that there needs to be a unified approach to human rights, highlighting the importance of community effort and restorative justice.

Share