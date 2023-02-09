Nigerian Grand Book to engender foreign direct investment inflow

The Nigerian Grand Book, an impeccably researched compendium of the birth and growth of Nigeria, is said to engender and accelerate foreign direct investments (FDIs) inflows into the country through a well-coordinated mix of sustained activities.

The book tells the Nigerian story, providing facts and figures that would not only inform the world including Nigerians in Diaspora about the rich culture and natural endowments, but as well as dispelling the myths and misconceptions about Nigeria.

Scheduled for launch in June 2023, the Nigerian Grand Book is presented in two broad sections to reaffirm Nigeria’s bond of unity and diversity.

Sunny Ikwuagwu, general manager, Folio Communications Plc, said the Nigerian project, in partnership with Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) is a multipurpose platform conceived for redirecting the convoluted perception of Nigeria (and Nigerians).

He said that in the next 10 years, the public-private partnership project would strategically reveal, highlight and celebrate the very best of Nigeria.

According to Ikwuagwu, the cultural phenomenon defining a new Nigeria, emblematic of positivity, Naija has become the established spirit of contemporary Nigeria as a power house of talent and opportunities, where creativity is empowering the youth to winning acclaim in the global space.

“We believe that this project provides a powerful platform to showcase pioneering contributions of Nigerians to nation building and development.

“We are convinced that this partnership shall deepen the ultimate objective of the project for a wholesome image overhaul for Nigeria,” he said.

Ikwuagwu said, “we recognize the significance of this transformative endeavour to our dear country to brighten the nation’s chances in the race to the future and in restoring our pride and glory.

“We welcome partners from the organized private sector on this quest of a global perception management project for Nigeria.”

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, Bolaji Okusaga, managing director, Precise Platform, promoter of the book launch project said the book seeks to restore hope and optimism to Nigerians, Nigerians in the Diaspora and the global investment community, adding that the book chronicles achievement of Nigerians, home and abroad, who are contributing meaningfully to better the world.

He noted that the approval and endorsement of the Federal Government through the office of the secretary to the Federal Government was sought in 2014.

Okusaga mentioned other ministers to include tourism and culture and information. Okusaga said because the book is a compendium of 100 proudly Nigerian corporate institutions, propelled by Nigerians in diaspora for redirecting the convoluted perception of Nigerian Nigerians in diaspora.

“We partnered with NiDCOM. So, it is imperative to get the government involved in this because it is a national project, which seeks to rebuild the misperception about Nigeria” he said.