Nigerian embassy in Ukraine cautions citizens, releases emergency numbers

As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia escalates, the Nigerian embassy in Ukraine have cautioned Nigerians resident in the country and environs to take their safety very seriously and avoid unnecessary travels especially to hotspots.

The embassy also released five emergency hotliness and email addresses for matters pertaining to enquiries, consular and welfare requests and emergencies. The numbers are: +380632353417; .+380631954965; c. +380442597767; d. +380442581854; +380442599942; and/or Nigeriaconsul@gmail.com as well as Nigeriakiev@yahoo.com.

Read also: Nigeria’s N898bn wheat imports at risk as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates

“In view of the current developments in Ukraine, all Nigerians resident in Ukraine and environs including students and their relations, are hereby advised to contact the Embassy of Nigeria in Kiev, Ukraine, for matters Pertaining to enquiries, consular and welfare requests and emergencies on,” the Nigeria Embassy in Kiev said in a statement.

“Nigerians are hereby further advised to take their individual and collective safety and security very seriously: avoid unnecessary travels especially to identified hotspots in Eastern Ukraine; and ensure that they carry requisite identification at all times. Please be informed that the embassy would make periodic announcements as the need arises,” the statement added.