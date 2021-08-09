Nigerian diplomatic agent manhandled in Indonesia

A Nigerian diplomatic agent has been confirmed manhandled and arrested in Jakarta, Indonesia, by the Indonesian immigration officials.

The diplomatic official was said to have been manhandled and arrested in front of his official residence in Jarkata on August 7, a diplomatic blunder that has prompted an official protest by the Nigerian government to the Indonesian authorities.

The incident was confirmed on Monday, by the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which said it was in receipt of a video which showing how the Nigerian diplomatic agent was arrested.

The ministry in a short statement, said it has “a report and has seen a video in circulation regarding an unacceptable incident in Jakarta, Indonesia, concerning the manhandling and arrest of a Nigerian diplomatic agent in front of his official quarters on August 7, 2021.”

Read Also: Nigeria’s export to Indonesia is $459m higher than its import

It described the incident as unfortunate and against international law and the Vienna Conventions governing Diplomatic and Consular Relations between States.

The ministry confirmed that the Nigerian government has complained strongly to the government of Indonesia, and that the ambassador of Indonesia to Nigeria was summoned by the Nigerian minister of Foreign Affairs.

“The ambassador explained what he understood happened and apologised unreservedly on behalf of the government of Indonesia. The Nigerian government has sent an official protest to the government of Indonesia,” the ministry said.

It further explained that the ambassador of Nigeria to Indonesia has confirmed that the immigration officials involved had since come to the Nigerian Embassy to apologise to the ambassador and the diplomat concerned.