Nigerian consultant champions African youths entrepreneurial empowerment from diaspora

In a bid to foster inclusive entrepreneurship, Olanrewaju Babalola, a business consultant at the Nebraska Business Development Center, has taken strides to empower African youths, emphasising entrepreneurial skill development as a pathway to economic resilience.

Babalola unveiled this vision at the Global Finance and Entrepreneurship Bootcamp organised by Bold Money College, Nigeria, on December 2, 2024.

During his presentation, titled “Unlocking Potential: Inclusive Entrepreneurship as a Pathway for Africa’s Economic Resilience,” he highlighted the pressing need for African youths to harness their potential and bridge opportunity gaps.

In his statement, Babalola emphasised that Inclusive entrepreneurship presents numerous opportunities, and underrepresented groups need to uncover their potential by developing themselves – mindset, abilities, skills and knowledge.

Through his brand, GracedHorlah, Babalola designed The Entrepreneurship Bootcamp (TEB), a virtual transformative program that would include keynote speeches, expert-led workshops hands-on activities, and networking opportunities. The inaugural boot camp will be held in January 2025.

“The resources to be shared provides you with a brand new and entirely different outlook as we leverage business analysis to make the entrepreneurial journey of young Africans clearer and more sustainable”, says Babalola, who is also a Certified Business Analysis Professional with the International Institute of Business Analysis.

TEB seeks to foster a new generation of entrepreneurial leaders who create sustainable solutions by empowering young aspiring entrepreneurs from Africa with the resources they need to turn their ideas into sustainable businesses.

