Nigerian businesses must be export-driven to solve FX challenges – Minister

Jumoke Oduwole, minister of Industry, Trade and Investment

Jumoke Oduwole, the minister of industry, trade and investment, has called on Nigerian businesses to be intentional and export-driven in their approach so as to earn more foreign exchange for the Country.

“We want FDI. We have to make sure that Nigerian businesses are thriving. We have to be very focused about being export-driven,” Oduwole said during the recent induction ceremony of Stanford Seed Transformation Network (SSTN) Nigeria cohort 14 in Lagos.

Oduwole, in a keynote address, said that the Government was committed to implementing policies to help Nigerian businesses thrive on the global stage.

“Our government’s priority is to boost investment and support Nigerian businesses in thriving locally and internationally. Encouraging foreign investment and focusing on exports are crucial to enhancing Nigeria’s economic prospects and foreign exchange supply”, she added.

The minister said that entrepreneurship is the backbone of any thriving economy, and urged the inducted members to leverage on their network and make their businesses future prove.

She called on the business leaders to mentor the next generation of business owners across Africa, stating that the current administration was working to ensure a legacy of growth.

Omololami Ajani, president, SSTN Nigeria, said that the programme was more than just an opportunity to acquire new skills or gain new knowledge.

According to her, it is a call to step into a leadership role where actions and decisions can transform not only in businesses but the lives of the people they serve.

“We come together to celebrate not only our accomplishments over the years, but also the induction of a new cohort of visionary leaders who are ready to shape the future of business, innovation, and community across our great continent.”

Ajani stated further that Stanford Seed Transformation Network Nigeria was part of the alumni community of Stanford University’s Seed Transformation Programme, based in California.

According to her, membership is exclusive to business owners with a minimum turnover of $500,000, and that new member have to complete a nine-month program to meet additional criteria set by the network.

Emmanuel Kitcher, Stanford Seed, regional director, West Africa, said the programme was focused on partnering with entrepreneurs on building private enterprises that would go on to transform lives in their communities and their countries.

He said further that the network is very critical for the development and transformation of businesses within the West Africa sub-region, and across Africa.

“I think that the business leaders that we have in West Africa are very tough and are very resilient because they are operating in very challenging environments in various African countries,” Kitcher said.

