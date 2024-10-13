Nigerian-born Samson Dauda crowned Mr. Olympia 2024, wins N1billion

Samson Dauda

Samson Dauda, a Nigerian-born bodybuilder has been crowned Mr. Olympia 2024 taking home a record first prize of $600,000 (N1,019,400,000 as of latest exchange rate).

The physique athlete represented the United Kingdom at the competition which brought together the most muscular men and women in the world to compete in its 60th edition.

Dauda, who had come close to achieving his Mr. Olympia dreams in the past, was finally crowned at the final event held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the United States.

Dauda is no stranger to the bodybuilding industry, having started his career in the field back in 2014 at just 22 years old. Last year, he came close to clinching the top prize but had to settle for third place. Now, at 32, Dauda has realised his dreams and entrenched his name in the history stones of Mr. Olympia.

The competition was named after Eugen Sandow, considered the father of modern bodybuilding. There are no official silver or bronze medals for second and third place, though runners-up receive cash prizes. Hadi Choopan, who won second place and Derek Lunsford who won third place received $250,000 and $100,000 respectively.

