Nigerian artists nominated for 2025 MOBO Awards

The nominations for the MOBO Awards 2025 have been revealed with Asake, Ayra Starr, and Tems leading the Nigerian artists with two nominations each for Best International Act and Best African Music Act In Association With Loco Music. Other international artist in the category include Beyoncé, GloRilla, Kendrick Lamar, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Tyla.

Odumodublvck, Rema, Shallipopi, Bnxn & Ruger where also nominated for Best African Music Act In Association With Loco Music and will competing with the likes of King Promise (Ghana), Tyla and Uncle Waffles both from South Africa.

Jorja Smith,Ghetts, Central Cee, Sampha, Bashy, Cleo Sol and Odeal are all tied three nominations each.

Central Cee who is currently tied with Stormzy, for most wins for best male artist picked up his third consecutive nomination when the 2025 shortlist was announced. He’s up against stars including Bashy, Sampha and D-Block Europe for the award, which he last won in February. Central Cee is also nominated for best drill act and song of the year, for the Top 10 hit Band4Band.

The 27th edition of the annual ceremony, which celebrates music of Black origin, is set to take place in Newcastle for the first time. It’ll be held at the city’s Utilita Arena on Tuesday February 18.

