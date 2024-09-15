Nigerian Army visits civil war heritage sites in Anambra

Maj.-Gen.John Sokoya led Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre team to visit Anambra state key heritage sites associated with the Biafran soldiers during the Nigeria-Biafra civil war.

The team toured sites included the iconic Ojukwu Bunker in Amorka, Ihiala Local Government Area, poignant Reconciliation House in Amichi, where the cessation of hostilities between Nigerian Federal troops and the defunct Biafran troops was formally signed on Jan.13, 1970.

Other places visited were the Airstrip, Dr ABC Ojiakor’s father’s house (which was used as a base for the Biafra military and intelligence unit) at Uli and Ambush Point where Nigerian soldiers were captured.

Also visited were Igwe Patrick M. Okeke’s palace, and Ichie S.M. Odoh (Ogugo Ofo of Abagana), whose compound played a significant role during the civil war.

Maj.-Gen. Sokoya, Leader of the team expressed gratitude to Gov. Chukwuma Soludo and the people of Anambra State for the warm reception received.

He emphasized that their mission is to identify the war heritage sites in the state, preserve its history for the future, and prevent similar events from reoccurring.

“We are not here to reopen any wounds caused by the civil war but to preserve its history, share factual and authentic stories gathered from those who witnessed the war, extract lessons learned, and activate the sites.

“Students from our colleges and schools such as the Army War College, Naval College, Defence College, Staff College, and Air War College will come down here to research because we need to learn from our history, just as we do from other countries’ histories,” he said.

Mr Don Onyenji, Anambra Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment, and Tourism who joined the historic tour welcomed them to the state.

He commended their interest to preserve history, which will serve as a vital lesson for future generations.

“History is very important, and there is no country without a history. So we look forward to a better partnership because as these places are developed and identified as heritage sites, it will create more human activities, animate the environment, and promote tourism.”

Contributing, Dr ABC Ojiakor, a native of Uli, expressed his expectation for the Nigerian Army to have completed this assignment long ago because of the remnants of the war that were remaining in Uli before it was destroyed and carted away, which could have served as a significant war museum.

He recounted how his father’s almost 90-year-old house, was used by the defunct Biafran troops as their military and security intelligence base due to its proximity to the airstrip.

“I was 6 years old when the war broke out, and we were forced to leave our house when it was occupied by the defunct Biafran troops. Our community, Uli, was heavily bombarded at that time to prevent the landing of aircraft with relief materials at the airport, leading each family to create their bunker for safety.

“After the war, the three Rs – Reconciliation, Reconstruction, and Rehabilitation – were emphasized. I believe these need to be remembered in history.

“The Federal Government should adhere to the rule of law and release Nnamdi Kanu to reduce insecurity in the southeast and create more job opportunities for the youths,” he said.

Ojiakor expressed gratitude to Gov. Soludo and the Army for providing security surveillance in the community.

The high point of the visit was the presentation of a plaque to Gov. Soludo.