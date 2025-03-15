The Headquarters of 3 Division Nigerian Army Rukuba, Plateau state, has announced that it will be conducting its First Schedule Annual Range Classification Exercise from Monday 17th to Friday 28th March 2025.

The Annual Range Classification Exercise is a crucial activity designed to evaluate and enhance the marksmanship skills and firing capabilities of the officers and soldiers of the Division.

The routine exercise is essential for maintaining high standards of proficiency required for personal serving in the Nigerian Army. Participants will be utilizing live ammunition during the period, underscoring the importance of safety and preparedness.

This was made known in a statement signed by, Aliyu Danja, a Lieutenant Colonel and the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations 3 Division Nigerian Army at the weekend in Jos.

He said, “Given the above, HQ 3 Div hereby informs the general public, particularly residents of Miango in Bassa Local Government Area, to remain clear of the exercise Area.

“While the sound of gunfire may be heard during the designated days, members of the general public are kindly asked not to panic, as this is a planned and controlled military activity,” Danja said.

