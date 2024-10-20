Nigerian Army refutes leadership vacuum claims, confirms ongoing operations

The Nigerian Army has dismissed rumours of a leadership vacuum within its ranks, assuring the public that all operational and administrative activities are proceeding as usual despite the temporary leave of TA Lagbaja Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

In a statement issued by Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director of Public Relations, the Army reaffirmed that its well-structured chain of command ensures seamless operations even during the COAS’s absence.

The statement emphasized that the institution follows established procedures to handle various situations and remains focused on its core responsibilities. “Recent achievements underscored the Army’s commitment to maintaining normal operations.

“The successful completion of the Captain-Major Practical Promotion Examination in Akure stands out as a key accomplishment.

“This examination, critical for advancing officers’ careers, was conducted without any interruptions, signaling that the Army’s functions remain intact”, Nwachukwu said.

He also stated that progress has been made in the promotion of warrant officers.

“The Army is currently conducting the Master Warrant Officer to Army Warrant Officer Promotion Exercise in Jos, following the recently concluded Warrant Officer to Master Warrant Officer (WO-MWO) promotion exams in Kaduna.

“The results are expected to be released soon, following reconciliation between the relevant Corps and the Army Headquarters Department of Personnel Management”, he added.

Nwachukwu stated that these activities reflect the Army’s resilience and ability to manage operations in the absence of the COAS.

He also noted that Abdulsalami Bagudu Ibrahim, the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), is overseeing day-to-day operations to ensure stability and continuity within the force.

The Nigerian Army Headquarters has urged the public to remain confident in the Army’s capabilities.

“We assure Nigerians and the international community that all land-related training, operational, and administrative activities are on course,” Nwachukwu said.

He noted that the Nigerian Army will continue to prioritize national security and remain equipped to address any emerging challenges.

He also extended gratitude to citizens for their concern over Lagbaja’s well-being and their continued prayers.

