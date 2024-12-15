Nigerian Army OPSH distributes palliatives to vulnerable residents in Kaduna

Abdulsalam Abubakar, a Major General and the General Officer Commanding 3 Division and Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), headquartered in Jos, Plateau state has praised the people of Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna state for their unwavering support in the ongoing fight against criminal activity in the area.

Abubakar gave the commendation on Friday in Sanga LG, Kaduna state during the distribution of palliatives, including bags of rice, salt and clutches, distributed to widows and individuals with physical disabilities.

The general highlighted that the palliative distribution is part of the Nigerian Army’s broader strategy through OPSH, which combines military action with humanitarian efforts. He emphasized the critical role the vulnerable groups play in society and the importance of providing them with assistance during difficult times.

“This event not only highlight the Nigerian Army’s commitment to security but also underscore its growing role in supporting community welfare. The Army is focused not just on maintaining peace, but also on uplifting the most vulnerable members of society”.

Muhammad Galadima, a major and the Commander of Operation Safe Haven in Sanga Local Government Area, praised the continued cooperation of the community and noted that the distribution of palliatives showcases the Nigerian Army’s dedication to improving the lives of those less fortunate.

He credited the success of the initiative to General Abubakar’s sponsorship and leadership, which played a pivotal role in making the event possible.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to BusinessDay expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the gesture. Many shared how the aid will bring much-needed relief to their families and alleviate some of their burdens.

As part of its broader efforts to bring stability to the region, Operation Safe Haven has implemented various initiatives aimed at addressing security concerns while also providing humanitarian aid. The distribution of palliatives is just one example of the Army’s multifaceted approach to fostering community support and trust

Share