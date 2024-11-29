Nigerian Army ‘hold’ Fisayo Soyombo in custody for unknown reasons

Fisayo Soyombo

Fisayo Soyombo, an investigative journalist in Nigeria has been detained by the Nigerian Army.

In a social media post on Friday, the Foundation for Investigative Journalism owned by Fisayo made this known, announcing that the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has held Fisayo for three days and he is yet to be released.

“The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt has been detaining our founder @fisayosoyombo for 3 days running. Journalism is not a crime! #FreeFisayoNow,” the FIJ tweeted.

In another tweet, the FIJ stated, “All his devices have been seized. The Army must preserve his evidence and truth. Don’t destroy the evidence. We insist the truth must come out. It’s in your custody, don’t destroy the evidence. #FreeFisayoNow”

In 2021, police force headquarters, Abuja released Fisayo after an 8-hour detention.

He was detained after honouring an invitation based on an investigation being conducted by the force.

Emmanuel Uti, a staff of FIJ, while speaking with our correspondent, said the reason for the fresh detention of Soyombo is not know.

“As of now, we don’t know why the army has him in their custody. Multiple sources notified us this morning that the army has arrested him,” Uti said.

In March 2024, the Nigeria Police Force asked Bukky Shonibare, the chair of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) Board of Trustees, to produce Fisayo, FIJ’s executive director and editor-in-chief.

This request came in the wake of an investigative report by FIJ that brought to light several irregularities within the nation’s customs service. The police’s invitation is perceived to be a direct response to these revelations.

