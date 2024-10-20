Nigerian Army debunks Lagbaja’s death rumour

Taoreed Lagbaja, chief of army staff

The Nigerian Army has refuted rumours circulating on social media claiming that Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff, has passed away.

The online reports suggested that Lagbaja died from stage three cancer at an undisclosed hospital abroad, sparking widespread speculation.

In an official statement, Army spokesman Onyema Nwachukwu dismissed the claims, describing them as “fake news.”

He clarified that Lagbaja is alive and currently on leave. During his absence, Abdulsalami Ibrahim, Army’s Chief of Policy and Plans, is acting on his behalf.

“There have even been insinuations that there is a leadership vacuum, with officers confused about what to do. Nothing could be further from the truth,” Nwachukwu said.

He emphasised that the Nigerian Army operates under a highly structured system with established procedures to handle any situation, including the temporary absence of its leaders.

Nwachukwu assured the public that all necessary protocols were followed before Lagbaja proceeded on leave, and the Army’s routine activities continue as scheduled.

He reiterated that rumours of a leadership crisis within the Army were baseless.

The report, which gained traction on social media, had claimed that Lagbaja died two days ago, and that his death was being concealed due to internal power struggles within the military.

The Nigerian Army quickly took to its official X (formerly Twitter) account to label the report as “fake news.”

The Army’s swift response aims to quell further speculation and reassure the public that its leadership remains intact.

