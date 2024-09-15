Nigerian Army condemns torture of ex-soldier in viral video

The Nigerian Army has strongly condemned the circulation of a disturbing video in which a retired soldier, Toriola Adewale (Corporal) is brutally tortured by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Biafra Liberation Army.

The video, posted online by Simon Ekpa, a self-proclaimed Prime Minister of IPOB, has drawn outrage from both the military and the public.

In a statement released on Sunday and signed by Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, the army clarified that Adewale retired from service six years ago, contrary to claims made in the video that he is still an active soldier.

The army described the footage as “outrageous propaganda” intended to justify the mistreatment of the retired soldier, who had served the country honourably.

The video shows Corporal Adewale being coerced into delivering false messages to active military personnel, urging them to abandon their duties.

He was also forced to claim he was treated well while in captivity. The army expressed its outrage at the “savage treatment” of the ex-soldier and called on the international community to condemn the actions of IPOB.

“The dehumanizing acts carried out by IPOB terrorists must be condemned in the strongest terms. “We urge all Nigerians to disregard the malicious video and stand united against the vile acts of terrorism being perpetrated in the South East”, the statement read.

The Nigerian Army also highlighted its recent successes in counter-terrorism operations, particularly in the Southeast, where key terrorist leaders have been eliminated.

It reaffirmed its commitment to protecting both active and retired military personnel, as well as civilians, from terror threats.

The military called on international organizations, including Amnesty International and the International Criminal Court, to hold Simon Ekpa and other IPOB leaders accountable for their actions.

Nwachukwu also noted that justice would soon be served against those responsible for these heinous crimes. The Nigerian Army also appealed for continued collaboration with other security agencies to tackle insurgency and terrorism across the country.