Nigerian among 11 digital founders for Germany training

A Nigerian digital founder, Anthony Owei is among 11 digital founders from Africa who have been selected to participate in the 2021 Westerwelle Young Founders programme in Germany.

Owei, founder of the first digital poultry investment platform, ePoultry.NG, and 10 others will benefit from the fully funded six-month programme for outstanding young entrepreneurs from emerging and developing countries.

The programme is aimed at connecting young founders from all over the world and offering mentorship that would meet their particular challenges in order to develop their international network.

BusinessDay gathered that the 11 top performing founders from Africa would be in Berlin in the autumn of this year for the training programme where they would have opportunity to pitch to investors.

They would also participate in workshops and networking events and get insight into the German start-up scene.

Owei had in February 2019 founded ePoultry.NG to provide the public an opportunity to partake in the poultry value chain where they could sponsor farms and earn profits of up to 50 percent annually.

The main focus of the company is largely on smallholder poor rural farmers in Nigeria who account for about 40 percent of the total population.

It is seeking to lift the smallholder farmers from poverty by providing them with finance through crowd funding platforms, technical skills through continuous training and mentorship as well as access to markets to improve sales.

Through the activities of ePoultry.NG, Owei believes the “twin Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of hunger and poverty could be tackled with a high measure of success.”

According to him, “ePoultry.NG was selected based on its peculiarity to provide debt-free financing, technical skills and mentorship as well as market access to smallholder farmers across the country.”