Troy Hanley – Managing Director, Private Clients Henley & Partners; Carolina Tenzer – Consultant, Henley & Partners; Mr. Ike Chioke – Group Managing Director, Afrinvest

Visa-free travel to several countries is becoming more restricted for Nigerian passport holders as it’s losing its passport power.

This information was presented by Troy Hanley, managing director of Henley & Partners, using data from the 2025 Henley Passport Index during an event in Lagos in collaboration with Henley & Partners and Afrinvest.

The event convened industry leaders to discuss wealth management, preserving legacies and enhancing global mobility.

The index states that Nigeria’s passport is ranked 183rd out of 200 countries, which places Nigeria in the bottom 18 globally, reflecting limited visa-free travel opportunities for its citizens.

Hanley explained, “Some passports are losing power—countries like Venezuela, Syria, and, unfortunately, Nigeria. This is a key challenge for Nigerian passport holders, as visa-free travel is becoming more restricted”

“For African passports, South Africa is at the top, while Nigeria is lagging behind”.

According to him, this is a call to consider investments in overseas jurisdictions to obtain residence and citizenship, especially for families and business people.

“This is one of the reasons why we help wealthy families invest in overseas jurisdictions to obtain residence and citizenship”, he stated.

However, he clarified that it is not about giving up ones Nigerian identity, but “having a second passport which simply offers more global mobility.”

Countries ranking high on the Passport Index

According to Hanley, certain countries are improving in their passport ranking.

“UAE is doing phenomenally well—not just economically and in attracting wealth, but its passport is getting very strong. It has jumped 46 places in our passport rankings”.

“Other countries, such as China, are also climbing the ranks. Ukraine, since the war, has seen many countries open their borders to Ukrainians”.

Comparing visa-free access of passports

He also noted that so far, Nigerians have shown interest in obtaining Antigua & Barbuda and Portugal passports.

In terms of benefits, Antigua and Barbuda passports provide visa-free access to the UK, Europe, South America, and many wealthy Asian countries, including China.

This eliminates embassy hassles, wait times, and travel discrimination and benefits businesspeople, families, and students seeking international education.

A Portuguese passport comes next as one of the best in the world, as it provides visa-free access to the UK, Canada, the US, Australia, and New Zealand. This is an EU passport, meaning one can live anywhere in the EU, access free education for children, and benefit from European healthcare systems.

Here’s a look at a few specific programs in detail:

Antigua & Barbuda

· Antigua & Barbuda citizenship program requires an investment of just over $200,000 and the passport can be obtained in around 8 months.

· It is one of the easiest citizenship programs available.

Portugal

· Portugal is the most popular residence program at Henley & Partners

· Its residence program leads to citizenship in 5 years

· Investment starts at €200,000.

Nauru

· This was recently launched in 2024 and has become a competitor to the Caribbean-based programs but at a lower cost- at just over $100,000

· It has the same benefits as Antigua, except that there is no EU Schengen access.

· This benefits international businesspeople by providing access to the UAE, UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

Canada

· Canada’s start up visa is a permanent residence program which requires physical presence for a few months each year and an investment of around $300,000.

· It is regarded as one of the best programs for long-term settlement.

American and British citizens now seek second citizenship

Contrary to popular belief, the global demand for investment migration is not only peculiar to developing countries but is now gaining ground among US and UK citizens, according to Hanley.

“Among the top nationalities making inquiries about investment migration; as expected, Nigeria is high on the list. But what might surprise you is that the U.S. and the UK are also among the top.

“Migration isn’t just a Nigerian issue. Many assume that only people from developing countries seek second passports, but that’s not the case”.

“The U.S. is actually in first place for people seeking second citizenship or residency. Many Americans and British citizens have the same concerns about government policies and future opportunities as those in developing countries”.

“So, this is a global trend—not just a Nigerian one”, he concluded.

Henley & partners, Lagos office contact: [email protected]

Ngozi Ekugo Ngozi Ekugo is a Senior Labour Market Analyst and Correspondent, specializing in the research and analysis of workplace dynamics, labour market trends, immigration reports, employment law and legal cases in general. Her editorial work provides valuable insights for business owners, HR professionals, and the global workforce. She has garnered experience in the private sector in Lagos and has also had a brief stint at Goldman Sachs in the United Kingdom. An alumna of Queens College, Lagos, Ngozi studied English at the University of Lagos, holds a Master’s degree in Management from the University of Hertfordshire and is an Associate Member of CIPM and Member of CMI, UK.

