Nigeria, US partner to enhance media freedom, curb fake news

Mohammed Idris, the minister of Information and National Orientation, has announced a new partnership with the United States government aimed at enhancing media freedom in Nigeria.

Rabiu Ibrahim, the special assistant (Media) to the minister, in a statement, said following a meeting with the U.S. ambassador to Nigeria, on Wednesday, Richard Mills, Idris emphasised both countries’ commitment to advancing press freedom.

“The ambassador highlighted several critical areas needing attention to improve press freedom.

We assured him of our ongoing efforts to address these challenges. Despite some issues, Nigeria is recognised as having one of the freest media environments globally. Our goal is to ensure that press freedom remains a cornerstone of our democracy,” Idris stated.

The minister reiterated the Tinubu administration’s commitment to bolstering media freedom and stressed the importance of collaborative efforts in tackling misinformation and disinformation.

“We addressed the significant impact of fake news, misinformation, and disinformation. Building a strong society is unattainable without seriously addressing these issues,” Idris added.

Mills commended the minister’s leadership in championing press freedom and protecting journalists’ rights in Nigeria. He underscored the global threat of disinformation and emphasised the need for a sustained partnership to effectively counter this issue.