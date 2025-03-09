Tinubu in UAE

Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are set to hold talks in the coming days to address the persistent challenges Nigerians face in obtaining visas.

The talks aim to resolve concerns over visa restrictions and strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between both nations.

The decision was reached during a courtesy visit by Salem Saeed Alshamsi,

the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, to Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, at the Tafawa Balewa House in Abuja.

Many Nigerians, particularly those seeking tourism visas, have faced challenges securing entry into the UAE, despite the long-standing diplomatic and economic ties between both nations.

During the meeting, Odumegwu-Ojukwu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to its partnership with the UAE, highlighting the deep economic connections between both countries.

“Dubai has become a preferred destination for many Nigerians,” she said, noting that approximately 12,000 Nigerians currently reside in the UAE, including professionals, students, and workers.

She also revealed that in 2015 alone, nearly one million Nigerians visited the UAE, spending between $100 million and $150 million on visas and over $1 billion on shopping, tourism, and other economic activities.

Despite this substantial financial input, Odumegwu-Ojukwu pointed out that economic relations between the two nations remained largely one-sided. She stressed the need to explore mutually beneficial collaborations in sectors such as power and renewable energy.

Expressing concerns over visa restrictions, the minister urged the UAE to provide clear guidelines on its visa policies to address widespread uncertainty among Nigerians.

“There have been numerous concerns about UAE visa policies, even among top government officials. Nigerians have heavily invested in real estate, tourism, and business activities in the UAE. We need clarity on this issue,” she said.

She also disclosed plans to host a Nigeria-UAE Joint Commission meeting in Nigeria, following the last edition hosted by the UAE in 2022. The meeting is expected to address pending Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) and strengthen economic cooperation.

In response, Alshamsi congratulated Odumegwu-Ojukwu on her appointment and reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to fostering strong ties with Nigeria.

He disclosed that, since assuming office in Abuja, he had ensured the issuance of visas to both government officials and private individuals, with a designated agent handling applications for private travelers.

“I have zero visa rejections since I arrived in Nigeria a year and a half ago. From July 2024 alone, we have issued over 700 tourism visas,” Alshamsi stated.

He assured that a meeting would be held soon to resolve the visa concerns and optimize existing agreements to enhance trade and investment between both countries.

“Sometimes, we may have disagreements, but there is nothing personal. We remain partners and will continue working together,” he said

He added that more agreements would be signed ahead of the UAE President’s planned visit to Nigeria in the second quarter of the year.

Beyond visa-related matters, Odumegwu-Ojukwu expressed gratitude to the UAE for its recent donation of relief materials to support Nigerian flood victims and vaccines for chickenpox patients.

