Nigeria, UAE to hold high-level talks to resolve diplomatic rift

President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, will meet with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday to resolve the diplomatic dispute between the two countries.

The UAE imposed a visa ban on Nigerians in October 2022, shortly after Emirates Airlines suspended flights to Nigeria.

The move reportedly responded to Nigeria’s failure to repatriate billions of dollars in trapped funds.

Tinubu, currently in India, will stop in Abu Dhabi to meet with UAE officials. The meeting will focus on resolving the visa ban and restoring normal relations between the two countries.

In a statement, Tinubu’s spokesman said the president is “committed to resolving this issue amicably and restoring the strong ties between Nigeria and the UAE.”

The diplomatic row has had a significant impact on bilateral trade and investment. The UAE is a major trading partner for Nigeria, and the suspension of flights has made it more difficult for businesses to operate.

The resolution of the dispute would be a significant boost for both countries. It would also send a positive signal to investors and businesses who are looking for stability and predictability in the region.