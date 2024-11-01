Nigeria-UAE summit to strengthen economic ties – Alake

Dele Alake, minister of Solid Minerals Development, has endorsed the forthcoming Nigeria-United Arab Emirates (UAE) economic summit as part of plans to strengthen bilateral trade between both countries.

A statement signed by Segun Tomori, special assistant on Media to the minister, stated that the minister endorsed the initiative during the visit of Salem Shaeed Al Shamsi, the UAE ambassador to Nigeria, to his office recently. Alake noted the historical significance of the over 50-year relationship between both nations, emphasising that the proposed summit will deepen economic ties.

Alake highlighted significant opportunities for collaboration between Nigeria and UAE in the mining sector, noting that the UAE, as major hub for mineral trade, stands to gain a lot from Nigeria.

In his remarks, Al Shamsi revealed that 30 to 35 of major companies from the Middle East and UAE are billed to participate in the upcoming economic forum, which he stated would not only significantly boost bilateral trade between both countries but enhance Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) into Nigeria.

It will be recalled that President Bola Tinubu had met Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan the UAE President on the sidelines of COP 28 last year and that boosted bilateral relations between both countries, culminating in the lifting of visa restrictions on applicants from Nigeria, amongst others.