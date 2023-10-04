Nigeria tops 2023 homelessness ranking, see the full list

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, grapples with a significant homeless population due to several intertwined factors. Rapid population growth, at around 2.6% annually, strains the country’s resources, including housing. High poverty rates, with over 40% of Nigerians living below the national poverty line, make it difficult for many to access basic necessities like shelter.

Homelessness is a global problem, with millions of people around the world living without a safe and stable place to call home. Some countries are more affected by homelessness than others.

Read also Education as equalizer of opportunities between the poor and rich in Nigeria

Here is a list of the top 10 countries with the highest homelessness rates in 2023, according to data from World Population Review:

Nigeria: 24,400,000

Pakistan: 20,000,000

Egypt: 12,000,000

Syria: 6,568,000

DR Congo: 5,332,000

Bangladesh: 5,000,000

Colombia: 4,943,000

Afghanistan: 4,660,000

Philippines: 4,500,000

Yemen: 3,858,000

Homelessness can be attributed to various factors, such as poverty, mental illness, substance abuse, domestic violence, and the scarcity of affordable housing in many countries, all of which contribute to the problem.

Read also: Lagos demolishes 500-Room Estate, leaving residents homeless

Homelessness can have a devastating impact, leading to increased health issues, vulnerability to violence, social isolation, and educational challenges for both individuals and families.

There are several things that can be done to address homelessness, including:

Investing in affordable housing: Governments can invest in affordable housing to make it easier for people to find a place to live.

Expanding access to mental health and substance abuse treatment: Governments can expand access to mental health and substance abuse treatment to help people struggling with these issues.

Providing support services to homeless people: Governments and non-profit organizations can provide support services, such as job training, housing assistance, and healthcare.

The high rates of homelessness in these ten countries in 2023 highlight the critical importance of addressing this worldwide epidemic.

While the core causes of homelessness are complicated and numerous, coordinated actions at the local, national, and international levels are required to give people in need shelter, dignity, and hope. We can work toward a society where everyone has a place to call home by tackling the underlying conditions that lead to homelessness.