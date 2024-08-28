Nigeria to US: How Kupoluyi built Xtreme Xperience as a versatile entertainer

Oluwatosin Kupoluyi, the creative force behind Xtreme Xperience, is changing the entertainment landscape with his talent, versatility, and enthusiasm.

With a combination of hosting, comedy, acting, and event expertise, Oluwatosin has quickly become a recognized name in the US, Nigeria, and many other countries, captivating audiences and making an impact in the industry.

Xtreme’s ability to connect with diverse audiences has earned him a reputation as a performer who resonates with people.

“But what really sets me apart? I’d say it’s my versatility. People often compliment me on being an all-round entertainer – they praise my oratory skills, my dancing, my sense of humor, and my ability to engage diverse audiences. And that’s exactly what I bring to the table with the Xtreme Xperience, the tag I gave to the unique performances I create at events like weddings, birthdays, and corporate functions.

“The Xtreme Xperience is more than just a name – it’s a promise of an experience. It’s the culmination of my skills, my passion, and my dedication to entertainment. And I’m proud to say it’s what keeps me ahead of the game,” he said.

By constantly reinventing himself and staying attuned to the latest trends, Oluwatosin remains a talent in the industry, always exploring new possibilities.

As the driving force behind Xtreme Xperience, Oluwatosin has crafted an entertainment brand that captivates audiences and offers an experience that leaves a strong impression.

His commitment to studying diverse cultures and perspectives enables him to craft experiences that resonate with a wide audience, making him a unique presence in the industry.

“I still can’t believe it’s been over two years since I made the move to the US. It’s been a journey, and I’m thrilled to say I’ve hosted over 100 events here already! But my story began long before that, in 2006, I first started my journey in the entertainment industry.

“I’ve had the privilege of evolving into various roles – as an actor, comic, and event host. And I must say, it’s been a journey. I’m proud to say I’m still standing strong, still recognized, and still making waves in the industry.

“When I left Nigeria, I was one of the top five MCs in the country. But I didn’t let that success define me. I knew I had to work even harder to make a name for myself in the US. And I’m thrilled to say I’ve risen to prominence here, proving that I’m truly special and know my craft inside out.

“My versatility has been key to building my brand. People recognize me from my TV shows, like ‘Chronicles of Solo, Adventures of Solo, Skinny and Girls in Transit and even from my skits on Instagram and YouTube. It’s surreal to hear people call me by my character names, like Solo or Jago!

“I believe that’s what sets me apart. My ability to bring life to events is undisputed. When I’m at an event, you can’t help but know my name and recognize my presence. That’s what I bring to the table – energy, enthusiasm, and a passion for entertainment.

“For me, it’s all about putting it all together – my TV fame, my social media presence, and my event hosting skills. That’s the secret to my success, and I’m grateful to have been able to build my brand over the years, both in Nigeria and internationally.

“I’m proud to be the brain behind the Xtreme Xperience, and I’m excited to see what the future holds. One thing’s for sure – I’ll keep bringing life to events and making my mark in the entertainment industry.”

Oluwatosin’s journey to success reflects his work ethic, determination, and innovative mindset. By embracing his versatility and challenging himself, he has created a brand that showcases his talent and dedication to the craft.

