Nigeria to help Burundi tackle energy crisis, others- Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he will get the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited to look into Burundi Republic’s request for energy assistance, adding that Nigeria will support the country in various ways necessary, in the spirit of African solidarity and brotherliness.

The president stated this on Tuesday at the State House, Abuja, while receiving the special envoy of President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who came with a message.

Minister of finance, budget, and economic planning of Burundi, Audace Niyonzima, while also speaking during the visit, said his president sent goodwill for the New Year to Nigerians and President Buhari, and also wished the country well in the general election scheduled for February and March, this year.

According to the minister, “We pray that the polls would be peaceful and successful, so that Nigeria would maintain her reputation as a bastion of peace and stability,” the special envoy said.

On the request for assistance in the area of energy provision, particularly fuel, by the Burundi leader, President Buhari said he knew what it felt like for a country to suffer from energy shortage, and promised that he would get the NNPC to look into the request.

President Buhari said he was looking forward to the polls, and retirement, since he had satisfied the constitutionally required two terms in office.