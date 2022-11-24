Nigeria targets 95% financial inclusion by 2024

The federal government of Nigeria has launched five strategic policy reports which aligns with its goal of achieving its target of 95 percent financial inclusion rate by 2024.

The reports launched are the Revised National Financial Inclusion Strategy, National Strategy for leveraging agent networks for Women’s Financial Inclusion, National Fintech Strategy and Nigeria Financial Services Maps (NFSMaps) and Payment System Vision 2025.

President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the documents at the ongoing international financial inclusion conference themed financial inclusion for all; scaling innovative digital models in Abuja on Thursday.

While launching the strategies, the president pledged the commitment of his administration to continuously support financial inclusion for the economic development of the country.

Represented by Muhammad Bello, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the president said his administration has put in place several initiatives to enhance financial inclusion, especially of the underserved Nigerians to boost their economic activities, adding that the introduction of the e-naira in 2021 was part of the efforts.

“This administration understands the impact of financial inclusion on economic development and as such has provided the enabling environment for financial inclusion initiatives to create the expected results,” he said.

He highlighted some of the programs which include the micro financial policy, policy for microinsurance and collective investment, national strategy for digital economy, etc.

“Financial service stakeholders have leveraged on that to provide financial services to our people, these innovations have also facilitated access to credit to rural dwellers and enable them to conduct their businesses without the need to travel far in search of the nearest bank branch,” he said.

In his address, Godwin Emefiele, Governor, CBN said in Nigeria, infrastructural deficits like low broadband penetration, lack of a functional national identity system, and high cost of delivering financial services through bank branches to the underserved contributed to Nigeria’s financial exclusion situation.

He added that the focus on leveraging digital innovations to drive financial inclusion was one of the main motivations for the launch of the eNaira, Nigeria’s digital currency.

“From 2012 to date, over 59 policies and initiatives have been implemented by stakeholders to achieve the objective of financial inclusion; these policies and initiatives cut across the banking sector, the insurance sector, the capital market, the pension sector and institutions responsible for infrastructural development for financial inclusion,” he said.

Emefiele noted that the focus on financial inclusion is imperative to ensure sustainable development and growth in the Nigerian economy.

“While our financial inclusion journey has been successful, we have set our sights on achieving a bigger target and a set of big priorities which are encapsulated in the revised National Financial Inclusion Strategy ,” he said.

In her keynote address, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, who is the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA) said data shows financial inclusion has recorded only five percent growth between 2017 and 2021 with a large gender disparity.

Registrations and Digital transactions are largely an urban phenomenon, also economic shocks remain difficult with only 14 percent of adults able to come up with emergency funds without much difficulty

She added that now is the time for action to cease available opportunities to achieve a common vision that every Nigerian can access quality financial services and also close the financial gender divide in Nigeria which is significantly higher than the Sub-Saharan average.

“There is a need to significantly increase Access to digital finance education which is critical for service delivery; Moving forward the NIN and BVN can be leveraged to achieve the financial inclusion objective,” she said.

Aishah Ahmad, deputy governor, Central Bank of Nigeria in an interview on the sidelines of the event said people in urban areas are more likely to access banking services than those in the rural area, adding that some effort of the CBN such as the launch of the eNaira aims to bridge these gaps.

Speaking about the set target for financial inclusion, she said see the need to galvanise, encourage and inspire people with necessary resources to make it happen.

“We are making sure to leverage everything we have in terms of polices, technology, collaboration with regulators and innovators; We need to work on ensuring people do not fear digital financial services because of the potential risk on their data,” she said.

The National Financial Inclusion Strategy spearheads the country’s drive towards achieving the financial inclusion target of 95 percent by 2024 through increased adoption and usage of financial services in priority demographics, amongst others.

The National FinTech Strategy provides demand and supply side recommendations to drive the uptake and usage of Fintechs in Nigeria with strategic objectives of ecosystem and governance, as well as the priorities to deploy principle-based rules and infrastructure foundational to building a thriving fintech ecosystem and so on.

Strategy for Leveraging Agent Networks to drive women’s Financial Inclusion on the other hand is an offshoot of the Framework for advancing women’s financial inclusion which provides stakeholders with ways to optimise agent networks to increase women’s financial inclusion in Nigeria.