Nigeria Student Venture Prize Contest will help solve national problems – Boniface

The chief executive officer of Edugist, the organisers of the Nigeria Student Venture Prize, Elvis Boniface says the contest will create opportunities and contribute to solving national problems.

He made this known in Calabar during a briefing to herald the commencement of this year’s contest.

According to him, “The Prize is designed to empower the most advanced yet simple entrepreneurial ventures by Nigerian undergraduate and graduate students.

“We are rethinking tertiary education in Nigeria with entrepreneurship to create opportunities and contribute to solving national problems.

“The Nigeria Students Venture Prize is intended to help these students accelerate and scale those solutions,” he said.

He said the application portal www.nsvprize.com will be opened for all students across the country to apply from the first of September and will run for 8 weeks.

Subsequently, 20 candidates will be shortlisted and camped at a one-week boot camp which will climax in a grand finale on December 4 where candidates will pitch their big idea.

The grand winner he said will earn N3 million naira prize money that will help them launch their hush impact ventures into the world.

The winner will also proceed to represent Nigeria at the University Startup World Cup for the first time.

At the University Startup World Cup, there will be over 100 international teams from universities across the world pitching for a chance to win 15,000 USD.

Also speaking, Dipo Lawore, the head of Deal Organisation and Investments Africa Plus Partners Nigeria Limited said they are happy to associate with the contest.

He said the APP believes in the Nigerian Youths hence their desire to partner with Edugist to support entrepreneurship.

On her part, Funmi Shepherd Ayirioritse the COO of Windsworth Hostels and host for the boot camp welcomed the entrepreneurship contest for Nigerian students.

She said they are the only 400-bed private hostel in Calabar with 24/7 water, light, security for students.