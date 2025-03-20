Yusuf Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs

…says Senate to get ambassadorial list soon

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its dedication to enhancing Nigeria’s global image, attracting foreign investments, and safeguarding its citizens abroad, according to Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking at the ministerial briefing in Abuja, Tuggar highlighted key diplomatic achievements under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, emphasizing Nigeria’s growing influence on the international stage.

He reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy on the mistreatment of Nigerians abroad and cited successful diplomatic interventions that secured the release of citizens unjustly detained in various countries.

On economic diplomacy, the minister revealed that Nigeria has secured significant foreign investments, including a $14 billion commitment from India, an $8 billion expansion deal with Indorama, and a $3.5 billion steel plant investment in Akwa Ibom.

He emphasized the need for Nigeria to transition from exporting raw materials to value-added production in agriculture, textiles, and synthetic materials to drive industrialization and economic growth.

In addition, Nigeria has attracted €250 million to support local businesses, further reinforcing its economic position globally.

These investments, Tuggar noted, reflect the increasing confidence in Nigeria’s business environment and the government’s commitment to fostering industrial development and job creation.

Beyond financial commitments, the minister disclosed that Nigeria has signed strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with ten countries to enhance bilateral relations.

These agreements, involving Germany, Saudi Arabia, China, Equatorial Guinea, France, Cuba, Qatar, the United Kingdom, India, and Brazil, will strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, and diplomacy.

He emphasized that these partnerships align with Nigeria’s broader foreign policy objectives, ensuring that the country maximizes economic opportunities while deepening international ties.

Tuggar also underscored Nigeria’s balanced foreign policy, citing the country’s support for humanitarian efforts in Gaza while backing Ukraine at the United Nations.

He highlighted Nigeria’s role in facilitating the evacuation of infants from Gaza to safer locations for medical treatment, demonstrating the country’s commitment to global humanitarian causes.

In regional diplomacy, Nigeria has bolstered its standing within the African Union (AU), securing key positions without financial lobbying.

“Abuja is set to host the new African Central Bank, a move expected to benefit Nigerian startups and fintech companies by improving access to regional financial services”, he added.

According to Tuggar, other notable diplomatic achievements include securing scholarships for Nigerian students in Germany, negotiating the repatriation of stolen funds from the United States, and deepening trade and diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and China.

“These collaborations focus on critical sectors such as food security, renewable energy, and commerce, aiming to drive Nigeria’s economic resilience and expand its global trade presence”, he said.

Addressing concerns over the delayed appointment of ambassadors, Tuggar reassured that the process would be concluded soon.

He explained that such delays are a natural aspect of governance and politics.

He assured Nigerians that the names of ambassadorial nominees would be forwarded to the Senate for approval in the near future.

“Meanwhile, mission officers are currently overseeing diplomatic operations to ensure that Nigeria’s foreign relations remain active and uninterrupted”, he stated.

He reiterated that while the appointment process is ongoing, the government is committed to ensuring that its foreign missions function effectively, adding that despite administrative delays, Nigeria’s diplomatic and economic efforts remain on track, with the government focused on leveraging diplomacy to enhance the country’s global influence and drive national development.

Share