Nigeria, South Africa to finalise key security pact by March 2025

Nigeria and South Africa have reaffirmed their resolve to enhance regional security through the development of a critical Early Warning Mechanism aimed at addressing mutual security challenges.

The agreement is expected to be finalised by March 2025, coinciding with the visit of South Africa’s minister of International Relations and Cooperation to Nigeria for political consultations.

This announcement was made at the 11th Session of the South Africa-Nigeria Bi-National Commission (BNC) held in Cape Town.

The meeting, co-chaired by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria and President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, underscored the shared commitment to fostering peace and stability across Africa while deepening bilateral ties.

In their joint communiqué, the leaders reaffirmed the historic bond between the two nations and emphasised the importance of strategic partnerships to address security, economic, and development challenges.

They urged their respective agencies to intensify collaboration in these areas for mutual benefit.

The also acknowledged the significant investments by South African companies in Nigeria and encouraged reciprocal Nigerian investments in South Africa. Both countries agreed to foster a business-friendly environment to boost trade and investment.

They further committed to leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to achieve balanced trade growth.

Key sectors identified for collaboration include mining, rail, road, and port infrastructure, with Nigeria inviting South African development finance institutions to co-finance major projects.

Recognising shared challenges, the leaders unveiled plans to collaborate on initiatives addressing food security, digital connectivity, and artificial intelligence. These initiatives aim to expand digital literacy, enhance data protection, and ensure online safety for citizens.

Both nations expressed deep concern over the Sudan crisis and reaffirmed their commitment to the African Union’s goal of “Silencing the Guns.”

On the global stage, the leaders condemned ongoing violence in Gaza, advocating for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid. They reiterated support for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine. Similarly, they reinforced their backing for Western Sahara’s right to self-determination.

Both nations further pledged to collaborate closely in international organizations, with Nigeria backing South Africa’s G20 presidency priorities, including inclusive economic growth and artificial intelligence governance.

As South Africa assumes the G20 presidency, Tinubu congratulated Ramaphosa on his nation’s focus on addressing inequality, industrialization, and food security. Both leaders vowed to champion Africa’s Agenda 2063 on the global stage.

