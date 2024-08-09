Nigeria sitting on keg of gunpowder – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has emphasised the importance of purposeful leadership and teamwork as crucial elements for bringing positive change and development to the nation.

Obasanjo also pointed out that Nigeria cannot progress without changes in the way governance is conducted.

He made these remarks while hosting six members of the House of Representatives, led by Ugochinyere Ikenga, who co-sponsored bills advocating for a single six-year term for the president and governors, power rotation between the northern and southern regions, and the consolidation of presidential, governorship, national assembly, and state assembly elections into a single day.

The meeting took place at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta on Friday.

Commenting on the demands of the #EndBadGovernance protesters, Obasanjo stated that their grievances are entirely legitimate and that the government must heed their concerns rather than misleading the public into believing that all is well.

He said, “like I have warned earlier, we should know that we are all sitting on a keg of gunpowder if we fail to begin to do the right thing…for instance, what the youth are demanding are very legitimate and should be listened to or why should they be denied of what rightfully belong to them?

“They are frustrated, they are hungry, they are angry, they are unemployed, they deserve to be given listening ears.”