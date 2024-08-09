Nigeria sitting on a keg of gunpowder as youth discontent spreads, Obasanjo warns

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has warned that the country is sitting on a keg of gunpowder should it fail to yield to the demands of the youths.

Obasanjo, on Friday, insisted that the demands of the #EndBadGovernance protesters who are demanding a befitting living condition for themselves are legitimate and should be heard.

“As I have warned earlier, we should recognise that we are all sitting on a keg of gunpowder if we fail to begin doing the right thing. For instance, the demands of the youth are very legitimate and should be listened to. Why should they be denied what rightfully belongs to them?

“They are frustrated, hungry, angry, and unemployed. They deserve to be given a listening ear,” Obasanjo said.

The former president made these remarks when he received six members of the House of Representatives who visited him at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta.

These lawmakers are co-sponsors of bills proposing a single six-year term, rotation of the presidency between the North and South, and rotation of governorship slots among the three senatorial districts of each of the 36 states.

They included Abdulmalik Danga from Kogi, Usman Midala from Borno, Matthew Nwogu from Imo, Peter Aniekwe from Anambra, Kama Nkemkanma from Ebonyi, and Ugochinyere Ikenga from Imo.

He lamented that succeeding governments have failed to build on the foundation his administration established, resulting in significant setbacks for the country.

“If we get it right in about two and a half years, we could overcome some challenges, and in about 10 years, we will have a solid foundation. In about 25 years, we could be there.

“But we always take one step forward, two steps aside, and four steps backward, which is why we are where we are,” he lamented.

Speaking on the bill to change political tenure terms to single six-year and rotation of the presidency, the ex-president said the issues are beyond tenure changes, stressing the need “to rethink our liberal democracy”.

“Our main problem is ourselves. Whether we adopt a single term of six years or two terms of four years, if we maintain the same mentality and approach, nothing will change,” he said.

“The real issue is ourselves. Yes, the system needs rethinking, but the character of people in government must change. With all due respect, many in government should currently be behind bars or on the gallows,” Obasanjo stated.