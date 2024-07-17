Nigeria seeks streamlined port processes to drive exports

Stakeholders have called for the streamlining of port processes to achieve efficient and cost-effective port systems and make Nigerian exports more attractive to global buyers.

They say that the high cost of transport currently makes Nigerian exports less competitive globally.

They also called for the creation of a more transparent system for the benefit of stakeholders across the import and export value chain.

At a stakeholders workshop held in Lagos on Wednesday by the Export Commodities Coordinating Committee (ECCC) in collaboration with the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment emphasised the critical role of efficient ports in driving economic growth and competitiveness.

Nura Rimi, permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, said Nigeria has a wealth of exportable commodities, from oil and gas to agricultural produce but challenges like port congestion and delays hinder smooth export flows.

Represented by Kaura Irimiya, Rimi emphasised the importance of collaboration among stakeholders. He said the workshop served as a platform to brainstorm solutions, share best practices, and create a roadmap for a more efficient and competitive export sector.

Also speaking, Pius Akutah, executive secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council, said the council was championing cost reduction and dispute resolution between exporters and their importers.

He also noted that the council was actively working to moderate costs, set operational standards, and mediate disputes within the port sector.

He pointed to inefficiencies like high cargo handling charges and congestion as key contributors to the high cost of exporting Nigerian goods.

Stakeholders at the workshop acknowledged the need to address port access issues, high cargo handling costs, and other inefficiencies.

The focus is on creating a more accessible, cost-efficient, and operationally effective port system.

Leo Ogamba, president of the Shippers Association of Lagos (SAL), called for a more transparent and efficient Nigerian port system to cut delays, demurrage charges, and ultimately make the country’s exports more competitive on the global market.

“Demurrage fees are penalties shippers incur when they fail to unload their cargo within a designated timeframe. These delays and fees can significantly impact the overall cost of exporting goods, making them less competitive internationally,” he explained.