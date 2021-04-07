Nigeria risks shortage of poultry food

Nigeria’s precarious food situation could get even worse in the poultry segment as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed the outbreak of Avian Influenza H5N1 (Bird flu) in Kano, Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Niger States.

Stakeholders fear that unless urgent measures are taken to arrest the spread, many more states may be affected in what poses a serious threat to investment in poultry farming and farmers in the country.

The NCDC director-general, Chikwe Ihekweazu, made this known in Abuja on Tuesday while providing highlights of the epidemiological situation and response activities in Nigeria.

Avian Influenza are strains of the influenza virus that primarily infect birds, but can also infect humans. This type of flu is most often contracted by contact with sick birds, and can also be passed from person to person. It spreads by airborne respiratory droplets (coughs or sneezes).

Symptoms begin within two to eight days and are like the common flu. Cough, fever, sore throat, muscle aches, headache and shortness of breath may occur.

Ihekweazu said as of March 24, 2021, the seven states reported outbreaks of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) cases (H5N1) in poultries.

“Health National Rapid Response Team (RRT) from NCDC and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture were deployed to Bauchi, Kano and Plateau States.

“A total of 83 human samples were received and 64 (87.7 per cent) samples were tested. Of the tested samples, seven ( 10.9 percent) were positive for Flu A, six 85.7 percent were subtype A/H5 while one 14.3 percent was unsub-typable,” he explained.

The NCDC boss said official notification about the outbreak had been conveyed to the World Health Organisation (WHO) as required by the International Health Regulations (IHR).

He added that an official report had also been sent to the authorities at both Federal level and the affected states.

“Avian influenza outbreak Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at level 1 has been activated at national and in two states (Plateau and Gombe).

“Seven confirmed samples have been shipped to the WHO Collaborating Centre ( WHO- CC) in the United States (US) for further characterisation,” he noted.

Speaking on the response activities, he said the second session of EOC had been conducted with a review of the outbreak situation, response Terms of Reference (TORS) and Incident Actions Plan (IAPS).

“Seven states have confirmed cases of Avian Influenza among poultry. “Two states have reported seven cases among humans – Kano four and Plateau three. Only Kano, Plateau, Bauchi and Gombe States have had human contacts of birds followed up,” he said.

According to him, of the 83 contacts reported, 27 contacts are from three local government areas. These are Nasarawa, Ungogo and Gwale in Kano State.

The others are 18 contacts from two local governments ( Jos North and South) in Plateau; 19 contacts from two local governments (Bauchi and Toro) in Bauchi State, and 19 contacts from three local governments (Kaltungo, Yamaltu Deba and Gombe) in Gombe State.

Ihekweazu stated that all contacts were farmers, farmworkers, bird handlers and traders, adding that the contacts were still asymptomatic except one who presented catarrh.

“A total of 83 humans nasopharyngeal/oropharyngeal samples have been collected from contacts of confirmed birds in four states: Kano (27), Plateau (18), Bauchi (19) and Gombe (19).

“A total of 13 blood samples have also been collected from the very-close contacts (human) of the birds in three states: Plateau (3), Bauchi (5), and Gombe (5).

“Of 83 human samples collected, 64 (87.7 per cent) samples were analysed using Real-time Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR). Of 64 samples analysed, only 7 ( 10.9 per cent) were positive for Flu A.

“Of the seven samples positive for Flu A, only six “85.7 per cent “were positive for A/H5 while one (14.3 per cent) was unsubtypable. All seven positive samples have been shipped to WHO coordinating centre for further lab analysis,” he said.

The NCDC boss noted that sensitisation was carried out by the national and state RRT to farm owners, workers, Live Bird Market (LBM) associations and communities in the affected states.