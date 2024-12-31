Nigeria restates commitment to peace amid tensions with Niger

Yusuf Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs

Nigeria has reiterated its dedication to fostering peace, stability, and regional harmony in West Africa, expressing concern over recent remarks by Abdourahman Tchiani, president, Niger’s National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland.

Yusuf Tuggar, Nigeria’s minister of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, emphasised the country’s commitment to dialogue as the foundation for sustainable solutions, and assuring that no actions would be taken that undermine Niger’s sovereignty or security.

“As brothers and neighbours, Nigeria and Niger share deep historical and cultural ties, underscored by trade and economic interdependence.

“These enduring connections remind us of our intrinsically linked destinies, and any unfounded allegations risk creating unnecessary tensions that could harm our collective progress”, the statement read.

Nigeria reaffirmed its respect for Niger’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in line with ECOWAS principles. It invited Niger’s leadership to engage in open and constructive discussions to address mutual concerns.

Nigeria also expressed its readiness to explore confidence-building measures, including collective support to alleviate the humanitarian challenges faced by border communities.

Additionally, the country called on regional and international partners to support reconciliation and stability efforts rather than actions that could deepen divisions.

Tuggar reiterated Nigeria’s adherence to diplomacy, mutual respect, and the pursuit of peace, expressing confidence that collaborative engagement could pave the way for a more prosperous and stable future for both nations.

“Nigeria remains guided by these principles, and we are optimistic that through constructive dialogue, we can work together to achieve lasting harmony in our region,” he noted.

