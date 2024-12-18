Nigeria recorded N14.55trn revenue in Q3 2024 – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that Nigeria recorded N14.55 trillion in revenue in the third quarter of 2024, meeting 75 percent of his administration target for the period.

He said this while highlighting performance of the 2024 budget during the presentation of 2025 budget estimates before a joint session of the National Assembly.

He told lawmakers that his administration attained remarkable milestones in implementing the 2024 budget.

The president also informed the lawmakers that N21.60 trillion naira was expended, representing 85 percent of the target, also in the third quarter.

“While challenges persist, we improved revenue collection and fulfilled key obligations. The transformational effects of this on our economy are gradually being felt,” he said.