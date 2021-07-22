Nigeria receives first batch of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft

The war against terrorism, banditry and all other forms of criminality is expected to receive a boost as Nigeria on Thursday received the first batch of the much-awaited A-29 Super Tucano aircraft.

The six aircraft arrived Kano state at about 12.34pm and were received by the minister of defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya and chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

The director of public relations and information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, announced this in a statement in Abuja.

The A-29 Super Tucano is the gold standard for light attack, combat and reconnaissance aircraft. Built-in the U.S. by Sierra Nevada Corporation and its partner, Embraer Defense & Security, the A-29 has been selected by 15 Air Forces worldwide including Afghanistan and Lebanon.

The A-29 is a versatile and powerful turboprop aircraft and is known for its rugged and durable design, which allows it to perform operations from unimproved runways and at forward operating bases in austere environments and rugged terrain. The A-29 is the only light attack aircraft in the world with a U.S. Air Force Military Type Certificate.