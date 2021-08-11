Nigeria recalls ambassador to Indonesia over assault on diplomat

The Federal Government has recalled the Nigerian ambassador to Indonesia, Muhammed Buba Ahmed over an assault on a Nigerian diplomatic officer by that country’s immigration officials.

Minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama who made this known on Tuesday, during a press conference, said the ambassador was recalled for questioning on the circumstances leading to the assault of a diplomat.

Onyeama said the action of the Indonesian immigration officials contravened “International Law as well as the Vienna Conventions governing Diplomatic and Consular Relations between States.”

Read also: What Nigeria requires to speed up economic recovery

He explained that the ambassador’s recall was a routine process to shed more light on the immediate and remote causes for the brutal attack on the Nigerian official.

The minister disclosed that the Nigerian government has sent an official protest to the government of Indonesia on the August 7 incident despite an apology from the host government.

Indonesian immigration officials had assaulted a Nigerian diplomat in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 7, 2021.

The Nigerian government sent a strong complaint to the Indonesian government and later summoned the foreign affairs minister to explain the development.