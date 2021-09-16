Nigeria Police to recruit 10,000 personnel – IGP

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba says the Nigeria Police Force plans to recruit 10,000 personnel each year over the next six years to bridge its manpower gap.

He, however, stressed the need for training and re-training of officers and men of the force for effective service delivery.

The IGP stated this on Wednesday while addressing men and officers of the force during his one-day state working visit Kwara state. He urged operatives of the force to shun bribery/corruption and rededicate themselves to excellent service delivery.

Alkali Baba equally informed that a total of 20,000 police personnel would be employed this year to take care of the aborted 2020 recruitment exercise.

“The president has given approval for us to employ 10,000 every year for six years. We have started but we have not done for 2020. Between now and end of the year, we would do the one for 2020 and 2021. Their training is for about six months, we are expecting to increase our strength by 20,000 latest by the end of 2022,” he said.

On the war against insurgency and banditry, he said: “The police is not fighting alone; all other security agencies in synergy are fighting the bandit, including the military which is leading the war”

Nigeria Police Force

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State command, Tuesday Assayomo attributed the successes recorded by the command to the inspector-general of police community policing strategy.

“I have no doubt that your visit to Kwara State is a manifestation of your commitment to ensuring the country’s security challenges are surmounted.

“We are all aware of the security situation in the northeast, northwest, southeast, south-south, north-central and southwest of Nigeria before your assumption of office.

“IGP sir, Kwara State was created on May 27, 1967. It is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious state, the CP said.