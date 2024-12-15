Nigeria pays ECOWAS ₦85bn community levy, boosts regional cooperation

President Bola Tinubu has paid ₦85 billion, to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), representing 100% payment for levy owed by Nigeria. This translates in to $54 million.

Omar Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission disclosed this as part of his reports at the ongoing 66th meeting of ECOWAS in Abuja.

He disclosed that the funds represents 100 percent of the 2023 and 2024 levy, up to July, this year, adding that this is the first time, such will be made in 19 years.

Touray, while addressing the Heads of State and other participants at the ongoing 66th Ordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads State and Government, at the State House, Abuja, said the money was paid Friday, December 13, 2024.

According to him, “Our community levy remittances continue to be slow, a number of countries have fallen behind in their commitment to levy remittances.

“The good news is that for the first time in 19 years, Nigeria has decided to pay 100 percent of its community levy up to 2023, Nigeria paid N85 billion naira and 54 million US dollars, representing 100 percent of the 2023 levy and the level of 2024 up to July 2024.

“The money was paid on Friday, December 13, 2024.

“This payment underscores the leadership and commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the government and the people of Nigeria to the ECOWAS community.

At a more personal level, it underscores a mark of confidence in the ECOWAS that I have been privileged to led since 2022.

My colleagues and I are deeply grateful.”

On his part, President Tinubu said the strength of the commission is in the unity of members and ECOWAS was born out of a shared vision to create a community for citizens.

He said, “The world is confronted with challenges raging from crisis, from Sudan, Middle East and violent extremism and environmental challenges.

“Many of challenges have impacted our region and the reality underscores the reality of working together.”

President Bola Tinubu who presided over the meeting of the Ordinary Heads of States of the Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS, as the Chairman

The President who was re- elected Chairman of ECOWAS on the 7th July, this year, had while meeting with the German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, recently, assured that ECOWAS will tackle the region’s challenges, including prioritise the reintegration of Mali, Niger and Burkina Fasso, into the group.

The Nigerian leader assured that ECOWAS will resolve the regional crises through diplomacy, promising to reintegrate Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic back to the Union.

Recall that President Tinubu had been Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government since July, 2023, when he was first elected

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic had dropped their membership of ECOWAS following Coup that brought in military regimes into those nations.

