Nigeria not a destination for stolen vehicles, illicit wealth – Tinubu

…Urges crackdown on cyber crimes

President Bola Tinubu has directed Nigeria’s security agencies, particularly the anti-corruption agencies, to protect Nigeria’s economic and financial integrity from organised crime infiltration.

The president also said that the country would continue to work with its international partners to ensure that cyber criminals and organised crime groups involved in transnational car thefts were deprived of the benefits of their illegal activities.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, in a statement on Sunday, said Tinubu directed security and law enforcement agencies — including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) — to intensify efforts in cracking down on individuals in possession of and trafficking in stolen vehicles.

Tinubu also ordered “that the value of seized and confiscated moveable assets be preserved for the state, society, and victims in line with existing legislation and international conventions.

The president stressed that one of the most effective tools available to law enforcement agencies is depriving criminals of the proceeds from their illicit activities.

The directives followed the recent handover of 53 vehicles and $180,300 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), on behalf of two Canadian citizens who were victims of cybercrimes perpetrated by Nigerian nationals.

While expressing concern over the involvement of transnational organised criminal groups in exporting stolen vehicles to Nigeria, the president commended the commission for collaborating with partners to ensure a coordinated and professional repose to this menace.

He affirmed that “Nigeria is not a destination for stolen vehicles and a haven for illicit wealth from foreign countries.”

Tinubu also stressed that his administration remains committed to tackling money laundering, cybercrime, and other financial crimes.