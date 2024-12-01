Nigeria needs prayers to tackle security, economic challenges — Olukoya

…Says most of Mountain Top University funds go to generating electricity

Daniel Olukoya, the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), has disclosed that the only weapon that can find a lasting solution to the security and economic challenges in the country was a prayer.

Olukoya, who spoke with journalists at the weekend after he was conferred with honorary doctoral degrees in Management of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), said; “there is only one weapon that can kill any problem, it is prayers. No matter how strong it is, prayer can dismantle any problem.

“And so I keep preaching here that what we need in Nigeria is divine intervention.

“Let God intervene in what we are doing. Divine intervention is greater than your brain, what your brain can do. And from what is happening in the world, you can see that God is showing mankind that they are helpless.”

Olukoya, who also attributed the high school fees being charged by Faith-Based universities in the country to the high cost of energy, however, said the parents of those who attend the churches of faith-based universities are finding it difficult to send their children to such schools because of high school fees necessitated by the cost of maintaining the schools.

The cleric, who is the proprietor of the Mountain Top University, Ogun State, said; “to run a university on a generator is a lot of money. In our university, most of the money goes to diesel. It is now we are installing solar.”

While President Bola Tinubu, who also spoke at the 34th and 35th convocation ceremonies of the institution called on the researchers and all tertiary institutions to come with home-grown solutions to the current socio-economic challenges in the country.

According to him, “our tertiary and research institutions are much more relevant at this time. The present economic situation in our country requires our institutions to join our efforts towards giving better life to our people and making for ourselves a prosperous nation.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Wahab Egbewole said; “the government is expecting home-grown solutions to our common problems. I encourage all our researchers to bring up their research outputs that will improve the well-being of our people.

“Let me at this juncture call on the organized private sector to collaborate with our research institutions with a view to developing and replicating our research outputs for the benefits of our citizens and improvement of the economy. Let us intensify the training of our students especially for enterprise, and together, we shall move our nation forward.

“As you are all aware, we took the baton of authority at a time when our economy was nose-diving as a result of heavy debts from fuel and dollar subsidies. The subsidies were meant to support the poor and make life better for all Nigerians.

“We are all aware of the fact that the poor and average Nigerians were the sufferers of what was supposed to give them succour and improved standard of living. Unfortunately, the good life we thought we were living was a fake one that was capable of leading the country to a total collapse unless drastic efforts were urgently taken.

“The need to salvage the future of our children, and bring the country back from the brink of collapse necessitated the strategic decisions to remove the fuel subsidy and also unify the exchange rates.

“I am not unaware of the consequences of the tough decisions on our people. I sincerely wish there could be softer options.

“The results of the policies are already yielding the expected results. The macro-economy of our dear country is improving by the day and beyond expectations. The micro-economy, which directly affects our citizens, is also taking shape gradually with positive results.

Read also: Olukoya urges prayers for nation’s leaders, says Nigeria needs divine intervention

“We are now graduating from consumption to production economy in every facet of our human endeavours. By the grace of the Almighty God, every household will experience better life and have brighter hope for the future. I, therefore, crave our people’s understanding and support at this time. We are open to criticisms and admiration.”

Speaking on the impact of the institution in the last two years, Adenike Oladiji, the Vice Chancellor of the FUTA said the university has enhanced food security through the production of tomatoes and bell peppers on the farm.

Oladiji said; “it has also produced a variety of loaves, including low-sugar bread for diabetics and weight-watchers.”

She also said the students of the university have been equipped with entrepreneurial skills to solve local challenges while the engineering students have produced interlocking blocks for the construction of external works and burglarproofs for windows.

Oladiji maintained that the university was ranked among the Top Ten in Nigeria and also maintained its enviable position as the best University of Technology in Nigeria, a position she has maintained consistently for two decades.

BusinessDay reports that 6,405 students were graduated for the two academic sessions, while 519 students bagged first-class, 3,408 second-class upper division, 2,139 second-class lower division, and the rest 339 fell into the third-class category out of the figure.

She posited that university conferred postgraduate diplomas, master’s, and doctoral degrees on 960 graduands.

“Three eminent Nigerians, including General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Prof Daniel Olukoya, were conferred with honorary doctoral degrees. Others included Messrs Ayorinde Ogunruku and Joel Ogunsola.

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in his remarks said his administration would continue to work with the institution to promote education, innovation and progress in the state.

He said his administration has demonstrated great commitment to the development of education.

“We prioritise the welfare of the state-owned tertiary, secondary and primary institutions in terms of budgetary provisions, regular salaries and financial interventions in their critical needs with a view to promoting academic excellence.We shall do much more in the coming years,” Aiyedatiwa said.

Share